Alternative view by freneticfox
22 / 365

Alternative view

UV photography. This is a white carnation that had been tinted blue. When I got it I dried it for a week solely for this purpose.

Lots of technical jargon can go here but nobody cares about that haha. It's Blues and purples and it's pretty.

Amazing how much things change when we look at them in a different light.
22nd October 2024

Frenetic Fox Phot...

@freneticfox
