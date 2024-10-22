Sign up
22 / 365
Alternative view
UV photography. This is a white carnation that had been tinted blue. When I got it I dried it for a week solely for this purpose.
Lots of technical jargon can go here but nobody cares about that haha. It's Blues and purples and it's pretty.
Amazing how much things change when we look at them in a different light.
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
Tags
flowers
macro
uv
