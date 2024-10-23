Previous
Bubbly boo by freneticfox
23 / 365

Bubbly boo

The hues of yesterdays image got me thinking about how colors react. So today I thought, why not give some color to something.

Bubbles! They don't have their on colors perse, so I used two lights to make them a little more interesting.

So much something in a whole lot of nothing...
23rd October 2024 23rd Oct 24

Frenetic Fox Phot...

@freneticfox
8% complete

