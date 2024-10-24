Previous
Next
The blob by freneticfox
24 / 365

The blob

I got a small jar of Blue Ferrofluid today. So, continuing with the recent color theme, I took this shot. It's interesting to me that the fluid has a strong enough attraction to the magnet to suspend the magnet on the back of the jar.

It's also amazing to see how much free floating material there is in the liquid even though it seems clear. This demonstrates one of my favorite aspects of photography, manipulating light to achieve an effect. The dark background is just the open area of my desk!

It's not a perfect image by any means, but there is so much physics at play here that I don't even care!

Lights! Camera! Magnets!
24th October 2024 24th Oct 24

Frenetic Fox Phot...

@freneticfox
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact