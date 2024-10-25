Previous
Embrace by freneticfox
25 / 365

Embrace

"Doubt thou the stars are fire,
Doubt that the sun doth move,
Doubt truth to be a liar,
But never doubt I love."

Hamlet - Act 2, Sc2
25th October 2024

