Previous
Next
Ruggers by freneticfox
26 / 365

Ruggers

Rugby is just about a perfect game. I don't shoots sports really, but sometimes it's good to move out of your comfort zone. Like he is here.

And while he may not be playing for New Zealand anytime soon, he's putting in the effort, and sometimes that's what matters.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Frenetic Fox Phot...

@freneticfox
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact