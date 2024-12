What do YOU see?

Almost didn't get this one in today. But I said a photo a day, and a photo a day it is.



I like hearing the various things people come up with when they view the images with these mannequins. Photography is just another form of telling a story. And if an image I capture evokes an emotion or a story form someone, that's a good photograph.



This particular image is even more generic, (though I know my intention when I created it) I wonder what story people see in this one...