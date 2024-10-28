Previous
A wider view by freneticfox
28 / 365

A wider view

Today I remembered "Oh yeah, my drone takes photos too... I should do that" I never do that, so I did that.

Maybe I should have done that earlier in the day and not wait until it was almost sunset, but hey, try new things, learn new lessons. I do like the odd diagonals of "negative space" however.

It's 100% better than if I hadn't done it at all right?
