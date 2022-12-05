Previous
20221205 by friedtelur
20221205

ordered takeaway creamy wild mushroom spaghetti and tofu cheesecake, and the restaurant gave me a discount card with reusable calendar at the back.
5th December 2022

Fried Egg

@friedtelur
