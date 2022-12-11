Previous
Next
20221211 by friedtelur
7 / 365

20221211

got some baked goodies for breakfast tomorrow, but i polished them off before dinner anyways. self-control is not my forte.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Fried Egg

@friedtelur
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise