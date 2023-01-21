Next
1991 Hickam AirFirce Base Hawaii

Using an old photo of me back while stationed in Hawaii working with the Thunderbirds from over 30 years ago. Haven’t been able to get out for photos and looking forward to this weekend for special shots and blog coming out soon
21st January 2023 21st Jan 23

Mark St Clair

Mags ace
So nice to see! I've been going through some old photos myself. Good memories of dad's flying days. So bring 'em on!
July 19th, 2024  
