152 / 365
"Take Me Home, Country Road"
McConnells Mill State Park
Portersville, Pennsylvania
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
3
3
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
190
photos
67
followers
115
following
41% complete
View this month »
4
3
3
365
iPhone 14
19th May 2024 6:26pm
red
bridge
pennsylvania
park
walking
state
hiking
mill
mcconnells
portersville
bkb in the city
Beautiful scene
June 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great photo and song
June 3rd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
@bkbinthecity
@seattlite
thank you so much!
June 3rd, 2024
