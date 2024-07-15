Previous
A warm glow at the end of day by frodob
191 / 365

A warm glow at the end of day

Lake Minneola, Florida
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful!
July 15th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely!
July 15th, 2024  
