From the bridge tonight by frodob
From the bridge tonight

Thank you @casablanca for getting me out of the house to capture a shot tonight. Lake Minnehaha - Clermont, Florida
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Mark St Clair

@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Islandgirl
Pretty scene!
September 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture.
September 22nd, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful! Nice to see one of your images again.
September 22nd, 2024  
