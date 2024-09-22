Sign up
Previous
214 / 365
From the bridge tonight
Thank you
@casablanca
for getting me out of the house to capture a shot tonight. Lake Minnehaha - Clermont, Florida
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
3
4
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III.
262
photos
105
followers
173
following
58% complete
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st September 2024 6:46pm
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty scene!
September 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
September 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Nice to see one of your images again.
September 22nd, 2024
