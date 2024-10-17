Previous
Porch view
221 / 365

Porch view

A view from the back porch of my daughter’s home.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
October 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful fall capture
October 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful image the bursts of light are stunning
October 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wow! Looking at at the town centre where I live and hearing the incessant traffic, I could wish for a view like this! So beautiful.
October 17th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fab colours.
October 17th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture.
October 17th, 2024  
