Christmas time?! by frodob
Christmas time?!

In Florida it is green all year round and once in a while, cold enough to wear a light jacket. Lake Alfred, Florida
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Mark St Clair

The Lonely Trail Photography
Barb ace
Pretty Christmas display!
November 24th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. These are huge. Or is the cart small?
November 24th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Such a pretty display
November 24th, 2024  
