Previous
236 / 365
Christmas time?!
In Florida it is green all year round and once in a while, cold enough to wear a light jacket. Lake Alfred, Florida
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
3
2
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Pretty Christmas display!
November 24th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. These are huge. Or is the cart small?
November 24th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Such a pretty display
November 24th, 2024
