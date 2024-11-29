Sign up
Previous
240 / 365
Latest hike
Urban Legend- “Everyone in Florida has an alligator for a pet”….. Answer- “Not everyone”
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
4
3
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
27th November 2024 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Corinne C
ace
A great image!
November 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice one!
November 29th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
November 29th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
@marlboromaam
we were up your way two weeks ago for another funeral. Weather is definitely cooler
November 29th, 2024
Nice one