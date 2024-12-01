Sign up
Previous
242 / 365
Quiet evening
Victory Point Park - Clermont Florida
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
6
5
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III.
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
30th November 2024 6:30pm
Privacy
Public
narayani
ace
Lovely colours in the sky
December 1st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sunset capture. I love how the palm fronds frame the building.
December 1st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely.
December 1st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
December 1st, 2024
Barb
ace
Very attractive capture!
December 1st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice spot
December 1st, 2024
