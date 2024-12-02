Previous
A chilly evening in Florida by frodob
243 / 365

A chilly evening in Florida

Fountain at Victory Point Park- Clermont, Florida
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact