Lake Minneola by frodob
247 / 365

Lake Minneola

Sunset with the sun behind me
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
67% complete

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Lovely colours
December 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this amazing cloudscape and gorgeous tones.
December 10th, 2024  
