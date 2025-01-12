Previous
Single track by frodob
Single track

12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
It looks like you are experiencing the same kind of weather that we are.
January 12th, 2025  
Mark St Clair ace
@skipt07 yes sir! Seems pretty much many states got slammed from this snow fall
January 12th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Nice composition
January 12th, 2025  
