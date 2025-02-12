Previous
Lake Louisa State Park 2 by frodob
Lake Louisa State Park 2

Hiking on this quiet dirt road
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Photo Details

KV ace
Lovely light… looks like a lovely place to hike.
February 12th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely image.
February 12th, 2025  
