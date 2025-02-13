Sign up
264 / 365
Lake Louisa State Park 3
Twisted dead tree
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III.
Corinne C
ace
A superb scenery
February 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very interesting looking.
February 13th, 2025
Josh Sharp
Wow that's a neat place. Would love to go
February 13th, 2025
