Previous
268 / 365
Floating bar
Only in Florida!!!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
1
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III.
316
photos
111
followers
181
following
73% complete
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th February 2025 5:35pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jenny
ace
That sure beats the 30 degree temps and wind (and possible snow) I'm dealing with today!
February 17th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
-2ºc here today and frosty. I have the long johns on!! This looks like paradise
February 17th, 2025
