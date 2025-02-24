Previous
Boating on Clermont Chain of Lakes by frodob
275 / 365

Boating on Clermont Chain of Lakes

24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Nice to see regular type homes. Reminds me of the lake where Cypress Gardens was.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact