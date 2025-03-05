Previous
Two Red Shouldered Hawks by frodob
Two Red Shouldered Hawks

Lake Minneola Florida
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Mark St Clair

@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Really nice composition here! Such perfect alignment.
March 5th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
🤟🤟
March 5th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
March 5th, 2025  
