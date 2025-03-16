Sign up
2012 Ford Rouch Mustang Limited Edition
My neighbor wanted to get photos of his car. It’s a 2012 Ford Roush Mustang RS3 / P3 Horsepower. Took it to our local state park and had a ton of fun!
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
Great job!
March 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Very shiny and clean!
March 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great shot!
March 16th, 2025
