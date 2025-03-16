Previous
2012 Ford Rouch Mustang Limited Edition by frodob
284 / 365

2012 Ford Rouch Mustang Limited Edition

My neighbor wanted to get photos of his car. It’s a 2012 Ford Roush Mustang RS3 / P3 Horsepower. Took it to our local state park and had a ton of fun!
16th March 2025

Mark St Clair

@frodob
Danette Thompson
Great job!
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca
Very shiny and clean!
March 16th, 2025  
Mags
Great shot!
March 16th, 2025  
