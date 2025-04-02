Sign up
Previous
290 / 365
Fireworks over Lake Minneola
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
3
2
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 received Canon EOS RP from KEH.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D...
338
photos
111
followers
181
following
79% complete
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
29th March 2025 9:40pm
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous timing to get all three bursts any great reflections too.
April 2nd, 2025
narayani
ace
Great shot
April 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent
April 2nd, 2025
