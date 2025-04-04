Previous
Little Grace Chapel by frodob
Little Grace Chapel

Clermont Historic Village Museum
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Mark St Clair

@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 received Canon EOS RP from KEH.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D...
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this charming chapel
April 4th, 2025  
narayani ace
What a pretty little chapel
April 4th, 2025  
