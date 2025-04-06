Sign up
Previous
293 / 365
Is it a Beetle or a spider? You pick
Found this sculpture on the way to Mt Dora, Florida
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
1
0
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 received Canon EOS RP from KEH.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D...
341
photos
112
followers
181
following
80% complete
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
5th April 2025 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne
ace
Fun !
April 6th, 2025
