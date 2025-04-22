Previous
“Salt Shack on the Lake” #1 by frodob
303 / 365

“Salt Shack on the Lake” #1

Salt Shack on the Lake - Clermont Florida 6am
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful colours.
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact