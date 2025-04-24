Sign up
305 / 365
“Salt Shack on the Lake” #3
Salt Shack on the Lake - Clermont Florida
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Mark St Clair
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a...
gloria jones
Very nice capture
April 23rd, 2025
KV
What a gorgeous time of day… nice one Mark!
April 23rd, 2025
Beverley
Gorgeous photo…
April 23rd, 2025
