308 / 365
300 year old Live Oak
My wife standing at the base of this massive tree. Dade Battlefield State Park Florida
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
26th April 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Impressive!
April 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous tree
April 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
She really brings out the scale. Magnificent tree and beautiful lady.
April 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular
April 29th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a magnificent tree.
April 29th, 2025
Barb
ace
Wow! Impressive tree and great shadows!
April 29th, 2025
narayani
ace
My goodness, it’s huge!
April 29th, 2025
