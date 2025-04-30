Previous
300 year old Live Oak by frodob
308 / 365

300 year old Live Oak

My wife standing at the base of this massive tree. Dade Battlefield State Park Florida
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Mark St Clair

Suzanne ace
Impressive!
April 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous tree
April 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She really brings out the scale. Magnificent tree and beautiful lady.
April 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular
April 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a magnificent tree.
April 29th, 2025  
Barb ace
Wow! Impressive tree and great shadows!
April 29th, 2025  
narayani ace
My goodness, it’s huge!
April 29th, 2025  
