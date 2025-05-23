Previous
Perched lizard by frodob
314 / 365

Perched lizard

Some of the overwhelming pests of Florida. Captured out on an outdoor lampshade.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Mark St Clair

@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Wonderful detail!
May 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I like lizards!
May 23rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact