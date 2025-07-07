Previous
Templetree in bloom by frodob
324 / 365

Templetree in bloom

On my front porch
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Mark St Clair

@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a...
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Beautiful flower!
July 7th, 2025  
