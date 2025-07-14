Sign up
325 / 365
Florida “Black Racer” snake
This guy was waiting for me outside my front door
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Mark St Clair
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
13th July 2025 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
I’m not usually snake phobic, but if that is what greeted me at the front door, I would possibly have a heart attack. Terrific image of the beautiful reptile.
July 14th, 2025
Yikes...Great shot.
July 14th, 2025
