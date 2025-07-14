Previous
Florida “Black Racer” snake by frodob
Florida “Black Racer” snake

This guy was waiting for me outside my front door
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Mark St Clair

@frodob
Shutterbug ace
I’m not usually snake phobic, but if that is what greeted me at the front door, I would possibly have a heart attack. Terrific image of the beautiful reptile.
July 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Yikes...Great shot.
July 14th, 2025  
