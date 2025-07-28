Previous
Wakeman, Ohio by frodob
Wakeman, Ohio

A visit at my father home . From his house down in the gorge.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Mark St Clair

@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a...
Paula Fontanini ace
This is stunning! Calgon take me away to this beautiful place!!
July 27th, 2025  
Mark St Clair
@bluemoon lol!! Haven’t heard that phrase from that commercial in ages.
July 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What lovely terrain to have nearby!
July 27th, 2025  
