Previous
Capturing shadows by frodob
333 / 365

Capturing shadows

14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Mark St Clair

@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. And Nikon FE2 which I am enjoying 35mm film as well. In...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this old telephone, we used to have these on the farm ;-)
October 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a fabulous old telephone. It is watching you
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact