335 / 365
Driving around the lake
Lake Minnehaha, Florida
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Mark St Clair
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. And Nikon FE2 which I am enjoying 35mm film as well. In...
335
photos
103
followers
169
following
91% complete
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
17th October 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
