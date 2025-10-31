Previous
No water again by frodob
No water again

31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Mark St Clair

@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. And Nikon FE2 which I am enjoying 35mm film as well. In...
Diana ace
Fascinating capture and scene, it looks ancient. I love the tones and grunginess.
October 31st, 2025  
Brian ace
BOB Amazing capture
October 31st, 2025  
