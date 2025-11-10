Sign up
Cold front coming down
Storm just past and cold front coming through central Florida. Should be a low of 36 degrees Tuesday. Lake Minneola, Florida
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Mark St Clair
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. And Nikon FE2 which I am enjoying 35mm film as well.
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
I would love to find myself here, so exceptional, easy fav!
November 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Watch out for the falling Iguana.
November 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful!
November 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Exquisite ❤️
November 10th, 2025
