Cold front coming down by frodob
Cold front coming down

Storm just past and cold front coming through central Florida. Should be a low of 36 degrees Tuesday. Lake Minneola, Florida
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Mark St Clair

@frodob
@frodob
Walks @ 7 ace
I would love to find myself here, so exceptional, easy fav!
November 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Watch out for the falling Iguana.
November 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful!
November 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Exquisite ❤️
November 10th, 2025  
