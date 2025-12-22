Previous
Mel's drive in by frodob
352 / 365

Mel’s drive in

A replica diner from the movie “American Graffiti” that you can actually eat at the location.
22nd December 2025

Mark St Clair

@frodob
Photo Details

Peter Dulis
love it
December 22nd, 2025  
