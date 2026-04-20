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I’m already tired from hiking by frodob
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I’m already tired from hiking

Butler, Pennsylvania
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Mark St Clair

@frodob
UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. And Nikon FE2 & Canon EOS 650 which I am enjoying 35mm film as well. In...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great lichen
April 20th, 2026  
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