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355 / 365
Hiking across the marsh
Butler, Pennsylvania
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Mark St Clair
@frodob
UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. And Nikon FE2 & Canon EOS 650 which I am enjoying 35mm film as well. In...
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365
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Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
9th April 2026 2:34pm
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