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North Park, Pittsburgh by frodob
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North Park, Pittsburgh

26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Mark St Clair

@frodob
UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. And Nikon FE2 & Canon EOS 650 which I am enjoying 35mm film as well. In...
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