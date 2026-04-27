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Florida Osprey by frodob
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Florida Osprey

The Osprey just rearranged its nest with new branches this evening. The nest is on top of the light pole at the lake front park
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Mark St Clair

@frodob
UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. And Nikon FE2 & Canon EOS 650 which I am enjoying 35mm film as well. In...
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