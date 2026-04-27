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Nikon pocket camera by frodob
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Nikon pocket camera

While going through some old boxes, I found my old 7MP Nikon camera. Thought it would be nice to have for fun and close by.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Mark St Clair

@frodob
UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. And Nikon FE2 & Canon EOS 650 which I am enjoying 35mm film as well. In...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
April 27th, 2026  
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