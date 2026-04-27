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Nikon pocket camera
While going through some old boxes, I found my old 7MP Nikon camera. Thought it would be nice to have for fun and close by.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Mark St Clair
@frodob
UPDATE: 2025 added Canon EOS RP to my collection. And Nikon FE2 & Canon EOS 650 which I am enjoying 35mm film as well. In...
359
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Photo Details
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7
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
26th April 2026 6:01pm
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
April 27th, 2026
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