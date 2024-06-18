Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
B&W dock at sunset
For
@marlboromaam
who is encouraging and inspiring me to do more B&W!
Lake Minneola Clermont Florida
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
3
4
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
208
photos
81
followers
130
following
1
2
162
1
163
164
165
166
2
167
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Black and White
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th June 2024 7:56pm
b&w
,
sunset
,
lake
,
florida
,
dock
,
clermont
,
minneola
Corinne C
ace
Superb
June 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the black and white
June 18th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful composition and awesome b&w.
June 18th, 2024
