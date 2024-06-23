Sign up
4 / 365
Lazy Sunday
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don't have my cameras with me, I rely on...
215
photos
89
followers
139
following
View this month »
1
2
3
4
167
168
169
170
171
3
172
4
Views
5
Album
Black and White
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
23rd June 2024 12:05pm
Tags
b&w
