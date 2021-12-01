Previous
Next
The Stockings Were Hung by froggie0628
Photo 1805

The Stockings Were Hung

By the chimney with care. I’m hopes that Saint Nicholas soon would be there.

Love our fireplace and mantle.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Amanda Powell

@froggie0628
My name is Amanda. I have boys (Gabe 24 and Hunter 17) plus gained a daughter in law. 2020 has gotten the best of...
494% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise