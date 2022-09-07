Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1813
Prize Money
This year in my Pre K3 and K4 class, I decided to invest in a gum machine. The littles get to earn “magic quarters” for good behavior, participation, amazing work, etc. They love the surprise of which prize will fall out!!!!
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Amanda Powell
@froggie0628
My name is Amanda. I have boys (Gabe 24 and Hunter 17) plus gained a daughter in law. 2020 has gotten the best of...
1813
photos
27
followers
89
following
496% complete
View this month »
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
machine
,
school
,
prize
,
treats
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close