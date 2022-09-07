Previous
Next
Prize Money by froggie0628
Photo 1813

Prize Money

This year in my Pre K3 and K4 class, I decided to invest in a gum machine. The littles get to earn “magic quarters” for good behavior, participation, amazing work, etc. They love the surprise of which prize will fall out!!!!
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Amanda Powell

@froggie0628
My name is Amanda. I have boys (Gabe 24 and Hunter 17) plus gained a daughter in law. 2020 has gotten the best of...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise